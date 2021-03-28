apM Coin (APM) Reaches Market Cap of $13.50 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, apM Coin has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. apM Coin has a market cap of $13.50 million and $1.55 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00048424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.93 or 0.00625882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00065845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024073 BTC.

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

