AppCoins (APPC) Price Hits $0.14

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. AppCoins has a market cap of $34.35 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.75 or 0.00622558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00024408 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,357,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,357,623 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

