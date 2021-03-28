Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,424 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,150,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,583,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,314 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. B. Riley downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

