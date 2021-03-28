Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Short Interest Down 51.7% in March

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AMEFF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Appreciated Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

Appreciated Media Company Profile

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc operates as a film and television media production company worldwide. The company produces independent films and television movies for business-to-business distribution. It is also involved in movies distribution business, as well as trades in movie rights. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

