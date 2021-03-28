APYSwap (APYS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $610,296.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $16.56 million and $610,296.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00004733 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00057513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00228689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.66 or 0.00871546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00051200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00078643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00028771 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,251,980 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

