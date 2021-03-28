Aragon Price Hits $9.11 on Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $360.68 million and $99.06 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aragon has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $9.11 or 0.00016455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00047960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.52 or 0.00622557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aragon Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

