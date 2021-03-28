Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) to Issue Dividend of $1.52

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.5187 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACKAY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

