Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,292 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.74% of Arcosa worth $19,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACA. CJS Securities downgraded Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

