ArdCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $146,305.00 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.76 million and approximately $146,305.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0675 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00047960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.52 or 0.00622557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024347 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.