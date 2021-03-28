Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $312.65 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $312.65 million and approximately $42.22 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00253664 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00018027 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.21 or 0.04106702 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00049831 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor

