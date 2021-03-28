Argon Market Cap Hits $10.25 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and $2.24 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Argon has traded up 49.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00057568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00227045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.25 or 0.00886479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00051070 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00079815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00028904 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,149,190 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.