Ark Trading Up 16.7% This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $250.59 million and approximately $37.69 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003541 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000710 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 156,256,036 coins and its circulating supply is 128,135,139 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.