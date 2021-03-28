ARMOR (ARMOR) Achieves Market Cap of $11.07 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000967 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and $2.88 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00227516 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $534.03 or 0.00960640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00079535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00029396 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

