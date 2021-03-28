Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Down 53.6% in March

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the February 28th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,451,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.