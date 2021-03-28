Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Down 53.6% in March

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the February 28th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,451,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.