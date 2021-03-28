Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 174.3% from the February 28th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41. Ascendant Digital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in interactive entertainment, film/television, music, comics, board games, books, esports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, enabling services and technologies.

