AscendEX (BitMax) Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.38 Billion (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and $53.26 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00003769 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.38 or 0.00612678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00065553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024222 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

