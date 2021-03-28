Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. 152,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $554.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 347,880 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

