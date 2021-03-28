Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Update

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 502,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.65. The company had a trading volume of 327,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,019. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $144.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.25.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Assurant by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Assurant by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Assurant by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.