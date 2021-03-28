At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE HOME opened at $28.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $3,136,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $72,076.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,415.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,553. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,021,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after acquiring an additional 457,957 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,796,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 304,361 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

