ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $456,242.60 and approximately $3.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00329727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.