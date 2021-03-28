Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

