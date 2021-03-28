Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
