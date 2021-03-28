Auctus (AUC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.24 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Auctus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Auctus has traded 18% higher against the dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and $5,738.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00048455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00033308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.29 or 0.00626944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 32,650,835 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

