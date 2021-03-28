Augur (REP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $401.60 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Augur token can now be bought for $36.51 or 0.00066151 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Augur has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $401.60 million and $95.30 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.71 or 0.00613721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00065579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00024306 BTC.

Augur Profile

REP is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

