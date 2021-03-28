Aurora (AOA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.26 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Aurora has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Aurora token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Aurora has a market cap of $54.19 million and $7.26 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00033273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.90 or 0.00624184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,928,257,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

