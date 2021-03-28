Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Avalara worth $69,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth about $53,488,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Avalara by 966.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 387,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,597,000 after purchasing an additional 375,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,366 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at $105,392,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $1,788,247.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,330.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,672 shares of company stock worth $15,533,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.25 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.84.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Avalara in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

