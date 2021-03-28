Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Short Interest Update

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the February 28th total of 399,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 712,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AVAN traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.90. 267,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,902. Avanti Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

