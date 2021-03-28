Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Avid Technology reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 239,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,109. The company has a market capitalization of $896.92 million, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $58,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $684,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Avid Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

