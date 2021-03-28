Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Avient posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. 666,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.