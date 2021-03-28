Axe Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71,650.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axe has traded up 144.9% against the US dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $71,650.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

