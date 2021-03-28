Axis DeFi Price Hits $0.66 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Axis DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $169.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.12 or 0.00611974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00065544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00024267 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

