Azuki (AZUKI) Market Capitalization Hits $14.30 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Azuki token can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00002766 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $14.30 million and approximately $299,775.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Azuki has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00057693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.61 or 0.00224361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.44 or 0.00915282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00051257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00079939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00029012 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 9,273,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,236,272 tokens. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

Azuki Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

