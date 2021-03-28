B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 259.9% from the February 28th total of 20,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 250,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BOSC opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.84.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

