B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 259.9% from the February 28th total of 20,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 250,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of BOSC opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.84.
About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
