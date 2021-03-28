Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Down 15.8% This Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $36.85 or 0.00066056 BTC on exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $309.33 million and $19.85 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00057610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00222074 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.56 or 0.00868553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00050699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00078049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00028328 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,393,888 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

