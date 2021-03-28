Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,630,000 shares, a growth of 151.9% from the February 28th total of 9,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,041,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,610,746. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.