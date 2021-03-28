bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Up 39.8% Over Last 7 Days

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for about $1,496.04 or 0.02698480 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00059027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.79 or 0.00234110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.29 or 0.00943889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00052080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00079853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00030237 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha’s total supply is 9,633 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.