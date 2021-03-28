Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 165.4% in March

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 165.4% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $29.93. 19,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,152. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

