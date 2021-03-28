Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNIY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY remained flat at $$6.82 during trading on Friday. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36.
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
