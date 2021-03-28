BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of BankUnited worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BankUnited by 20.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,865,000 after purchasing an additional 653,722 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,208,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 397,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 329,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,841,000 after acquiring an additional 273,195 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 218,830 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKU. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

