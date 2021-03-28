Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) is Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,420,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 986,787 shares during the period. Barnes & Noble Education comprises 2.4% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 4.93% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,142.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $112,495. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BNED traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.84. 380,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $402.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

