Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 63.9% in March

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the February 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTDPY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

