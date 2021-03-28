Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 272.1% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BASA opened at $0.23 on Friday. Basanite has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.
Basanite Company Profile
