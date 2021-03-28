Base Protocol (BASE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $388,895.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Base Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00002746 BTC on exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $388,895.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00057359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.80 or 0.00221517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $492.81 or 0.00888945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00078107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00028193 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,590,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,461,377 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.