Basic Attention Token (BAT) One Day Volume Hits $447.85 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and $447.85 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.38 or 0.00612678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00065553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024222 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

BAT is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,853,106 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

