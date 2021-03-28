BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 236.7% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLSA opened at $10.33 on Friday. BCLS Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in BCLS Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in BCLS Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in BCLS Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCLS Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

