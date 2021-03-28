Beacon Price Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00003415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $988,482.74 and approximately $7,948.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00040806 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 226% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

