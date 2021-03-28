Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $1.18

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Beam has a market cap of $99.83 million and $43.73 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 84,466,720 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

