BeatzCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $6.31 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $6,067.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000579 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00039899 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BTZC is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,235,783,178 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.