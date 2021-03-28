Beaxy Market Cap Reaches $3.54 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $6,848.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beaxy has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00047751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.21 or 0.00611438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024210 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

