Beldex Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $72.17 million and approximately $1,390.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001893 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

