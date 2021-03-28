Bella Protocol (BEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $99.76 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for about $3.50 or 0.00006319 BTC on exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $99.76 million and $26.94 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00048455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.29 or 0.00626944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024273 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

Bella Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

